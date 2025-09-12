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This trucker built a scale model of NYC over 21 years. It’s drawing museums’ attention.

By

Hannah Frishberg

Published Sep 12, 2025

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Joseph Macken

By

Hannah Frishberg

Published Sep 12, 2025

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Reno may be “the biggest little city in the world,” but it's got some serious competition from the miniature New York City that hobbyist Joseph Macken built in his upstate New York basement over two decades.

“I sat down in my basement, turned the camera on on my phone and just started talking about my first section, which was Downtown Manhattan,” the Clifton Park resident said on a recent Thursday about his viral TikToks on his roughly 50-by-30-foot scale model of the city. “It just took off.”

The intricate model features what Macken says are hundreds of thousands buildings, landmarks and geographic elements across the five boroughs and their surroundings, including bridges, airports, the Hudson and East rivers, New York Harbor, Central Park, One World Trade Center and the original World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building. The work consists of 350 handmade sections that are pieced together and can be taken apart and moved.

Macken’s videos, which he began posting on TikTok this spring at his children’s urging, have garnered well over 20 million views and myriad praise in recent months. In them, he discusses his creative process and takes viewers on helicopter-like tours of his hometown.

A close up of Macken's model Manhattan

Joseph Macken

“We’re about maybe 2,000 feet off the ground, looking down on all the houses and all the neighborhoods,” he says in a video posted earlier this week.

“This is genuinely unreal,” one commenter responded.

“Don't sell it for under $10 million,” another noted.

“A museum needs to display this ASAP,” YouTube’s official account commented on one of Macken’s clips in July.

Macken, a 63-year-old truck driver who grew up in Middle Village and has no formal carpentry or engineering training, said he dreamed of replicating the Queens Museum’s famous “Panorama” after an elementary school trip when he was a kid. He embarked on the endeavor in 2004, armed with little more than balsa wood, Elmer’s glue and Styrofoam. His first building was “the RCA building at Rockefeller Center,” he said, referring to 30 Rock, which was formerly named for its longtime tenant, the Radio Corporation of America.

Macken said it took him about 10 years to build Manhattan alone and 11 years for the rest of the boroughs. He completed his opus in April, and said he’s confident every building in the city is represented. (Gothamist could not independently verify this claim; the city has more than 1 million buildings, according to the Department of Buildings.)

A residential complex and surrounding buildings in Macken's mini NYC

Joseph Macken

“ I jumped outta my chair and I cheered,” Macken said of the moment he finished the last building, a house on Staten Island.

The project had outgrown Macken’s basement, but he’d built it so it could be broken down into panels and taken to a storage unit. He said it would have stayed there and collected dust if his kids had not encouraged him to get on TikTok and start sharing videos of the model.

Then, in early August, someone he delivered to on his truck route suggested he set up the model at a local event they were sponsoring. So Macken’s mini New York went up at the Cobleskill Fairgrounds near Albany, and can be seen there through Friday. It’s the first public display of the completed work.

Macken with his model Manhattan laid out

Joseph Macken

Macken is now working on a mini Minneapolis: “‘Mary Tyler Moore’ was one of my favorite shows growing up,” he said, adding that he plans to eventually do Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago as well.

Some fans said they drove from as far as Baltimore to see the mini NYC in person.

“Pictures do not do justice. This was a masterpiece to witness in person today and well worth the three-and-a-half-hour drive,” one TikTok user commented.

Macken said he’s still figuring out what he’ll do next with the model, but he’s in talks with the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan about an exhibit there. A museum spokesperson confirmed this, praising his “ingenuity, creativity and skill.”

“ I don't wanna put it back in storage,” Macken said. “That's for damn sure.”

Tagged

Existing in New York City

architecture

arts

design

museums

new york city

Hannah Frishberg

Hannah Frishberg covers New York City arts and culture. Got a tip? Email Hannah at [email protected].

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Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations

Gothamist is funded by sponsors and member donations

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